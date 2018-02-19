Dr. Daniel Laich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Laich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Laich, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Laich works at
Locations
-
1
Swedish Covenant Hospital5115 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 271-2225
-
2
Stephen P. Boghossian M.d. PC1200 S York St Ste 4240, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (773) 271-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laich?
Dr Laich did my artificial disc & fusion in 2009 and I have no lower back pain. He does require his patients to do quite a bit of pre-testing, I would never let a doctor near my spine who just based surgery off of an MRI. Dr. Laich is careful, he’s very knowledgeable about the spine, he’s a thoughtful listener, and he’s a very skilled surgeon. If you need spine surgery trust Dr Laich and his process, you won’t regret it!
About Dr. Daniel Laich, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1558357046
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laich works at
Dr. Laich has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Laich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.