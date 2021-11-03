Dr. Daniel Laeupple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laeupple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Laeupple, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Laeupple, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Laeupple works at
Locations
1
Valley Behavioral Services708 Will Halsey Way Ste C, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 325-1349
2
North Alabama Psychiatric Associates P.c.953 Jeff Rd Nw, Huntsville, AL 35806 Directions (256) 346-0126
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr. Laeupple from a friend. I’m pretty neurodivergent but high functioning. I’ve been struggling with adult onset ADHD over the past few years and he’s helped me safely find a medication that worked. He’s a good doctor when it comes to answering questions and helping recommend heathy habits to deal with ADHD symptoms like executive function disorder and anxiety. I’ve finally been listened to and helped, he didn’t blame other aspects of my health like my previous doctor did.
About Dr. Daniel Laeupple, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1669420865
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
