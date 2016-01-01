Dr. Daniel Ladd Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladd Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ladd Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ladd Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Marks Medical Center.
Locations
Daniel J. Ladd, Jr.3500 Jefferson St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 451-0139
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Ladd Jr, DO
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MOHS Micrographic Surg
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Tri-City Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Dermatology
Dr. Ladd Jr works at
