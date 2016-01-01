Overview

Dr. Daniel Ladd Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Marks Medical Center.



Dr. Ladd Jr works at Tru-Skin Dermatology in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.