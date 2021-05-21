See All Neurologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD

Neurology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Lachance works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Memory Evaluation
Brain Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Memory Evaluation

Brain Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Memory Evaluation
Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chordoma
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lung Cancer
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Peritoneal Cancer
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
Complex Spine Disorders
Concussion
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Gynecologic Cancer
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Kidney Cancer
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Migraine
Movement Disorders
Myeloma
Myoclonus
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurological Diseases
Neuropathy
Neurovascular Conditions
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Nystagmus
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Paralysis
Parkinson's Disease
Pediatric Neurological Disorders
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Prostate Cancer
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Refractory Epilepsy
Reticulosarcoma
Schwannoma
Seizure
Seizure Disorders
Skin Cancer
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spina Bifida
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thymomas
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vertebral Column Tumors

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 21, 2021
Patient — May 21, 2021
Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD
About Dr. Daniel Lachance, MD

  Neurology
  38 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1750369427
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

