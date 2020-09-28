Overview

Dr. Daniel Labow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Labow works at The Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.