Dr. Daniel Kwan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kwan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Lpg Plastic Surgery235 Plain St Ste 501, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 277-0701
-
2
Sanford Clinic Plastic Surgery1500 W 22nd St Ste 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 328-0000
-
3
University of Chicago - Plastic Surgery Department5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6302Monday7:30am - 4:45pmTuesday7:30am - 4:45pmWednesday7:30am - 4:45pmThursday7:30am - 4:45pmFriday7:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Kwan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
- University Of Chicago Hosp
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.