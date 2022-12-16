Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Kuy Plastic Surgery3825 Edwards Rd Ste 550, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (844) 241-5273Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Kuy is a very caring and listens too. I highly recommend him for your plastic surgery needs. his work is very well done.
About Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons|Bellevue Hospital Center|Bellevue Klinik, T. Vogt, MD, Switzerland|The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Kantonsspital MÃ¼nsterlingen, Bezirksspital Niederbipp, Switzerland|University of Illinois
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kuy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuy speaks French, German and Spanish.
241 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuy.
