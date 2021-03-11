Dr. Kusick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Kusick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kusick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Kusick works at
Locations
1
Pittsfield Cardiology188 East St Ste 102, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 442-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kusick was very knowledgeable, and listened carefully to my heart, he found no significant or severe murmur, only a slight Mitral Valve regurgitation, and certainly not a condition that needed surgery. Add to that he was kind, compassionate and answered any questions that I had. I have no palpitations, or chest discomfort when I walk the treadmill for 30 minutes at 2.6 mph, or for a short time at 3.3 mph. The murmur that I do have I have had since I was a teen and I am now 84 years old. If it "ain't broke, don't fix it."
About Dr. Daniel Kusick, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kusick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kusick works at
Dr. Kusick has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kusick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kusick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kusick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.