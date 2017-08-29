Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuriloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at East 59th Street110 E 59th St Rm 10A, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a partial thyroidectomy due to a large nodule on my thyroid, with Dr. Daniel Kuriloff being my surgeon. He was absolutely the best! A highly-skilled surgeon, and incredibly kind and patient. He even provided his personal mobile phone in the event I needed him prior to or post operation. Just two weeks post-op the scar on my neck is very minimal, a testament to his meticulous nature. I would highly recommend Dr. kuriloff for any head/neck surgery!
About Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1689770026
Education & Certifications
- Head & Neck Oncology -- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship University of Michigan
- Ny Eye Ear Infirmary, Otolaryngology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery Albany Med Ctr Hosp, General Surgery
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Washington University, St Louis
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuriloff speaks French and Spanish.
