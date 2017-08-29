See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Kuriloff works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at East 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Laryngitis, Laryngitis and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrine Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Diana Kirke, MD
Dr. Diana Kirke, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD
Dr. Alfred Iloreta, MD
6 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Genden, MD
Dr. Eric Genden, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at East 59th Street
    110 E 59th St Rm 10A, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kuriloff?

    Aug 29, 2017
    I recently had a partial thyroidectomy due to a large nodule on my thyroid, with Dr. Daniel Kuriloff being my surgeon. He was absolutely the best! A highly-skilled surgeon, and incredibly kind and patient. He even provided his personal mobile phone in the event I needed him prior to or post operation. Just two weeks post-op the scar on my neck is very minimal, a testament to his meticulous nature. I would highly recommend Dr. kuriloff for any head/neck surgery!
    Jerran in New York, NY — Aug 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kuriloff to family and friends

    Dr. Kuriloff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kuriloff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689770026
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Head & Neck Oncology -- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship University of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny Eye Ear Infirmary, Otolaryngology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery Albany Med Ctr Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuriloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuriloff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuriloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuriloff works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at East 59th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kuriloff’s profile.

    Dr. Kuriloff has seen patients for Acute Laryngitis, Laryngitis and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuriloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuriloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuriloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuriloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuriloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Kuriloff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.