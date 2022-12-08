Dr. Daniel Kueter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kueter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kueter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
The Neurosurgical Group of Chattanooga1010 E 3rd St Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 756-8327
Plaza Surgery G.p.979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 265-2233
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Kueter is professional & caring. He has always focused on my issues while giving me options for my care. He has performed surgery on my back & arm. I have been pleased with the results. I would definitely recommend him.
- 22 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
Dr. Kueter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kueter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kueter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kueter has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kueter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kueter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kueter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kueter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kueter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.