Dr. Daniel Kuesis, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (193)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Kuesis, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Med School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Kuesis works at Core Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    555 BIESTERFIELD RD, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 690-1776
    Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    2380 LAKEWOOD BLVD, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 690-1776
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Fracture Care
Hip Pain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Fracture Care
Hip Pain

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.7
    May 04, 2022
    In 2021 I needed a hip replacement, when I was healed, I also needed a knee replacement. Dr. Kuesis preformed both surgeries. The recovery time was great, I'm doing all the things I could do before my joints got bad. The being able to come home the same day was an extra bonus. If you are thinking about knee or hip replacements Dr. Kuesis is the best Doctor. I wish I could give him more than 5 stars. Most up to date surgeon there is. I had a friend who had hip surgery by another Doctor a week after me and she is still recovering a year later. Don't think twice, your best chance for a fast recovery is Doctor Kuesis.
    Pat Lindemann — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Kuesis, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679573240
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital Harvard/Tufts
    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Med School
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Benedictine College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kuesis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuesis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuesis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuesis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    193 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuesis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuesis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuesis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuesis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

