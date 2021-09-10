Dr. Daniel Kreutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kreutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kreutz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC.
Locations
1
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates - Podiatry3645 S Rome St Ste 201, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 443-8400
2
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates4550 E Bell Rd Ste 172, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 443-8400
3
Pueblo Pediatrics Ltd.2152 S Vineyard Ste 129, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 443-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am puzzled with the negative reviews. I am sure there is more to the situation than meets the eye. I have RA with a resulting interstitial lung disease. Dr Kreutz has NEVER been anything but attentive, kind, reassuring and has lead me on the path to stability for the last several years with the perfect medication regimen. This doesn't mean he came to the conclusion overnight. It takes time; and like the one reviewer said, every patient IS different. I am an RN and I highly recommend Dr Kreutz.
About Dr. Daniel Kreutz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275789877
Education & Certifications
- SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreutz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreutz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreutz has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreutz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreutz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.