Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Kredentser works at
Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center Obstetrics and Gynecology391 Myrtle Ave Ste 2, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-4942
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had my surgery on 9/15/20. The procedure went well. I appreaciated Dr. Kredenser support during the whole process.
About Dr. Daniel Kredentser, MD
- Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1588650287
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Stanford University
- Jewish Genl Hosp-McGill U
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kredentser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kredentser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kredentser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kredentser has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kredentser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kredentser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kredentser.
