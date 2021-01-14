See All Vascular Surgeons in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Daniel Krcelic, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (2)
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Krcelic, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Saint Georges Universtiy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare-cleveland, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Krcelic works at Palmetto Cardiovascular & Thoracic Associates in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Locations

    Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care
    9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 304 Medical Arts Bldg, North Charleston, SC 29406 (843) 553-5616
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
  • Erlanger East Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge East Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Krcelic, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Krcelic, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114289774
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, Nc
    • Western Michigan School Of Medicine, Kalamazoo
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    • Saint Georges Universtiy School Of Medicine
    • Saint Louis University
    • Vascular Surgery
