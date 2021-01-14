Dr. Krcelic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Krcelic, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Krcelic, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Saint Georges Universtiy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare-cleveland, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Krcelic works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 304 Medical Arts Bldg, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 553-5616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Erlanger East Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krcelic?
Great team!
About Dr. Daniel Krcelic, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1114289774
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, Nc
- Western Michigan School Of Medicine, Kalamazoo
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Saint Georges Universtiy School Of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krcelic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krcelic works at
Dr. Krcelic has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krcelic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krcelic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krcelic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krcelic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krcelic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.