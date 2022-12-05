See All Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Daniel Kramer, MD

Nuclear Cardiology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Kramer, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Dr. Kramer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Retreat Ave Ste 811, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-5712
  2. 2
    Cardiology, Electrophysiology, Cardiac Rehab
    11 South Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-5712
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    11 S South Rd, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-5712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Kramer, MD

    • Nuclear Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831305150
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Residency
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University Of Massachusetts Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
