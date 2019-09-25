Overview

Dr. Daniel Krach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.



Dr. Krach works at Daniel Krach M.d. Ophthalmology in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.