Ophthalmology
Dr. Daniel Kozlow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Kozlow works at Southgate Surgery Center in Southgate, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans.

    Southgate Surgery Center
    14050 Dix Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI 48195
    Kozlow Eye Center Pllc
    23874 Kean St Ste 130, Dearborn, MI 48124
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 555, Royal Oak, MI 48073
    Tukel Eye Center
    1922 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 21, 2018
    Dr. Kozlow is very knowledgeable, kind and friendly. He takes the time to explain your test results and is a Dr I trust with my vision. Any issue you have from critical to cosmetic, he's the specialist to see! We love his new office and staff!
    Georgina Byrd in Livonia, MI — Dec 21, 2018
    Ophthalmology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1811968001
    The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
    Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne State University
    Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Daniel Kozlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kozlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kozlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kozlow has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

