Dr. Daniel Kozlow, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kozlow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Locations
Southgate Surgery Center14050 Dix Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 479-5580
Kozlow Eye Center Pllc23874 Kean St Ste 130, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions
- 3 3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 555, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 964-2020
Tukel Eye Center1922 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 274-7540
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kozlow is very knowledgeable, kind and friendly. He takes the time to explain your test results and is a Dr I trust with my vision. Any issue you have from critical to cosmetic, he’s the specialist to see! We love his new office and staff!
About Dr. Daniel Kozlow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne State University
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
