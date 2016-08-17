See All Podiatrists in Comstock Park, MI
Dr. Daniel Koschtial, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Koschtial, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Comstock Park, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Koschtial works at Metro Health Comstock Park in Comstock Park, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Metro Health Comstock Park
    4200 Division Ave N, Comstock Park, MI 49321 (616) 252-3000
    Metro Health Southwest
    2215 44th St Sw, Wyoming, MI 49519 (616) 252-3000
    Wound Healing Center At Metro Health Village
    2122 Health Dr SW Ste 110, Wyoming, MI 49519 (616) 252-7494

Hospital Affiliations
  University of Michigan Health - West

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Bunion
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 17, 2016
    I had been suffering from ankle/Achilles pain for years. One visit with Dr. Koschtial and we had a plan. He tried all nonsurgical options first. When they didn't work we scheduled surgery to remove the spurs on the back of my heel and the calcium in my Achilles. The day after surgery, when the office called to check on me I was in a lot of pain. Who called me back, not a nurse, Dr. Koschtial! He then followed up a few hours later! All my post operative care was amazing, as well as his staff.
    Dani L in Allegan, MI — Aug 17, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Koschtial, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1467483727
    Education & Certifications

    Broadwest Surgical Center/St. Mary's Medical Center
    Cedar Valley Podiatry
    Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Alma College
    Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
