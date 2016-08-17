Dr. Daniel Koschtial, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koschtial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Koschtial, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Koschtial, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Comstock Park, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Koschtial works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Health Comstock Park4200 Division Ave N, Comstock Park, MI 49321 Directions (616) 252-3000
-
2
Metro Health Southwest2215 44th St Sw, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-3000
-
3
Wound Healing Center At Metro Health Village2122 Health Dr SW Ste 110, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-7494
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
I had been suffering from ankle/Achilles pain for years. One visit with Dr. Koschtial and we had a plan. He tried all nonsurgical options first. When they didn't work we scheduled surgery to remove the spurs on the back of my heel and the calcium in my Achilles. The day after surgery, when the office called to check on me I was in a lot of pain. Who called me back, not a nurse, Dr. Koschtial! He then followed up a few hours later! All my post operative care was amazing, as well as his staff.
About Dr. Daniel Koschtial, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1467483727
Education & Certifications
- Broadwest Surgical Center/St. Mary's Medical Center
- Cedar Valley Podiatry
- Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Alma College
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
