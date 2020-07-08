Dr. Daniel Kosches, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosches is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kosches, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kosches, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Kosches works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel S Kosches MD5601 N Dixie Hwy Ste 322, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 267-8866
-
2
Infections Managed Inc.4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 115, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosches?
I was very satisfied with my initial consult and subsequent colonoscopy and upper endoscopy. Dr Kosches and his staff are very friendly and helpful - at his office and his outpatient facility
About Dr. Daniel Kosches, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316932296
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosches has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosches accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosches has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosches works at
Dr. Kosches has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosches on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosches. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosches.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosches, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosches appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.