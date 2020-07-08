Overview

Dr. Daniel Kosches, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kosches works at Coral Ridge Gastrontrlgy Assocs in Oakland Park, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.