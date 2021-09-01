Dr. Daniel Koppersmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppersmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Koppersmith, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Koppersmith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Locations
Sleep Ave4001 Preston Ave Ste 145, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 672-6318
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Koppersmith for years, he is all around an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Koppersmith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1255343893
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Anatomic Pathology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koppersmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koppersmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koppersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koppersmith has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppersmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppersmith.
