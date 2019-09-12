See All Neurologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD

Neurology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Koontz works at Colorado Neurodiagnostics in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Neurodiagnostics
    4 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 150, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-2883
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Migraine
Essential Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 12, 2019
    He is awesome! After having 4 strokes he is the only Nuerologist that knew exactly what was wrong with me. There were many that didn’t. I would cramp up so bad and be in extreme pain. Other Dr’s did a ton of tests with no results. He diagnosed me with spasticity and it was a miracle! He treated me with meds to correct the issue. It’s amazing as when it would happen there was no rhyme or reason to it only extreme pain and partly paralyzed. I have no more issues with my spasticity as long as I remain of my meds. It’s a lifetime answer but no more excruciating pain and paralysis!! Dr Koontz is a lifesaver as without him it would have gotten worse and affected more areas. I can not recommend him enough! Thank you Dr Koontz!
    Chelly1955 — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD

    • Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912915638
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hosps of Cleveland Case Western Reserve University
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
    • Akron General Medical Center
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koontz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koontz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koontz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koontz works at Colorado Neurodiagnostics in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Koontz’s profile.

    Dr. Koontz has seen patients for Essential Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koontz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Koontz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koontz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koontz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koontz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

