Overview

Dr. Daniel Koontz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Koontz works at Colorado Neurodiagnostics in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.