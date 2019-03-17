Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD
Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
2460 Ponderosa Drive North Camarillo, CA 930102460 N Ponderosa Dr Ste A117, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 484-2855
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
I found I had breast cancer and decided to have a double Mastectomy. I chose reconstructive surgery. Dr. Kolder worked with nothing and made something I think that's pretty incredible!!! The staff was so wonderful each and every one of them. Kind,helpful,caring and supportive what a great group. I never had to wait long for my appointments I was in and out. I am so happy with my results. Thank you so very much.
About Dr. Daniel Kolder, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942393053
- University of Missouri Hospitals and Clinics
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
