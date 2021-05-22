Overview

Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Kokmeyer works at Hand Surgery Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.