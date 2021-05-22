See All Hand Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Kokmeyer works at Hand Surgery Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Surgery Specialists Nevada
    9321 W SUNSET RD, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 645-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 22, 2021
    May 22, 2021
As an older arthritic patient, I experienced some painful episodic events with both hands and wrists after a recent move. The condition worsened, so I made an appointment to see Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer. I couldn't have been happier with the visit. As usual in busy practices, there was a bit of a wait, but it was worth every minute. Dr. Kokmeyer is extremely professional, did not waste any time determining the root of my issues and was able to provide me with relief and set me on a great path to continued comfort. His demeanor is excellent and I did not feel rushed in the least bit during the appointment. I feel that it was a great fortune to have crossed paths with this awesome physician. Of course, I am hopeful that I will not need more radical treatment going forward, but if I do, Dr. Kokmeyer will be my "go to" surgeon.
    Stuart S — May 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366604290
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners / Michigan State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kokmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kokmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kokmeyer works at Hand Surgery Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kokmeyer’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokmeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

