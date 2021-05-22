Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Kokmeyer works at
Locations
-
1
Hand Surgery Specialists Nevada9321 W SUNSET RD, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 645-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Hometown Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kokmeyer?
As an older arthritic patient, I experienced some painful episodic events with both hands and wrists after a recent move. The condition worsened, so I made an appointment to see Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer. I couldn't have been happier with the visit. As usual in busy practices, there was a bit of a wait, but it was worth every minute. Dr. Kokmeyer is extremely professional, did not waste any time determining the root of my issues and was able to provide me with relief and set me on a great path to continued comfort. His demeanor is excellent and I did not feel rushed in the least bit during the appointment. I feel that it was a great fortune to have crossed paths with this awesome physician. Of course, I am hopeful that I will not need more radical treatment going forward, but if I do, Dr. Kokmeyer will be my "go to" surgeon.
About Dr. Daniel Kokmeyer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366604290
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners / Michigan State University
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kokmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokmeyer works at
Dr. Kokmeyer speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokmeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.