Dr. Daniel Kohane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kohane, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Babylon, NY. They graduated from Poznan University Of Medical Sciences, Poland and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
New York Spine & Pain Physicians - Babylon Village100 W Main St Ste C, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 983-8600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
New York Spine & Pain Physicians - Bay Shore8 Saxon Ave Ste E, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 206-1034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I reviewed Dr. Kohane 5 years ago and I’m still going to him. I think he’s everything a doctor should be. He’s GREAT. Now he’s added Tara PA and she’s fantastic!!! Great practice-I’d highly recommend them.
About Dr. Daniel Kohane, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Polish
- 1235399734
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Stonybrook University Hospital
- Poznan University Of Medical Sciences, Poland
- State University of New York at Binghamton
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohane has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kohane speaks Polish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohane.
