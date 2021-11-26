Overview

Dr. Daniel Kocinsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kocinsky works at Primed LLC in Trumbull, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.