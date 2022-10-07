Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Newcastle and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7131
Western Connecticut Medical Group111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had whippel surgery 8 years ago and all I can say is Dr Kleiner did a fantastic job on me. He managed to operate without having to give me blood transfusion. He and his staff always got back to me and I can’t say enough about his professionalism and his staff’s attentive support and help. Ill recommend Dr Daniel Kliener any day. Thank you Dr Kleiner. You are the best.
About Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Hunter Area Health Service, Australia
- University of Newcastle
- University Of St. Andrews, Scotland
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiner.
