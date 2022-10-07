Overview

Dr. Daniel Kleiner, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Newcastle and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Kleiner works at Danbury Office Physicians Svs in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.