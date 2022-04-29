Overview

Dr. Daniel Klee, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Klee works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.