Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klapper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 185 Cedar Ln Ste U3, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 530-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klapper?
You don't find doctors like this anymore. We called him at 10:30 pm and he met us at his office & removed the debris that was causing pain in my son's eye. Very calming and reassuring. A wonderful doctor and human being!
About Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, German
- 1538106703
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klapper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klapper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klapper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klapper has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klapper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klapper speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klapper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klapper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klapper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klapper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.