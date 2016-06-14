See All Ophthalmologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    185 Cedar Ln Ste U3, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 530-0555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 14, 2016
    You don't find doctors like this anymore. We called him at 10:30 pm and he met us at his office & removed the debris that was causing pain in my son's eye. Very calming and reassuring. A wonderful doctor and human being!
    Marcia S in Teaneck, NJ — Jun 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1538106703
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klapper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klapper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klapper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klapper has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klapper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klapper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klapper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klapper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klapper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

