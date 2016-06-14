Overview

Dr. Daniel Klapper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.