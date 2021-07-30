Dr. Daniel Kitei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kitei, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kitei, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital - Massachusetts General Hospital - Harvard Medical School Program|Brigham and Women's Hospital-Massachusetts General Hospital-Harvard Medical School Program
Dr. Kitei works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Neurology PC10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 125, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0435Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Rocky Mountain Neurology for many years. I saw Dr Kitei for some testing and was his patient for awhile. Dr Kitei took care of my mom, who had Parkinson’s, the last few years of her life. My mom really liked him. I would highly recommend Rocky Mountain Neurology to family and friends. The staff are friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Daniel Kitei, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1558560946
Education & Certifications
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitei has seen patients for Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Nerve Conduction Studies and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.