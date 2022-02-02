Overview

Dr. Daniel Kitchens, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Kitchens works at Town and Country Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.