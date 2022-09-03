Dr. Daniel Kiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kiss, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ.
Dr. Kiss works at
Locations
Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 737-8674
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kiss has outstanding credentials and is a recognized leader in nonsurgical aortic valve replacement and tricuspid valve repair; he is a friendly, approachable gentleman that offers absolutely state of the art care.
About Dr. Daniel Kiss, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1124311642
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
