Dr. Daniel Kirsch, MD
Dr. Daniel Kirsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Carroll Hospital Center200 Memorial Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-3000
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr Kirsch is very personable. He's very caring and understanding. He is my OB and was through 6/7 pregnancies. With baby 2 I went to someone else to whom I didn't like so switched to someone else and hated her. I chose to try others bc I wasn't fond of Bergan but decided I loved Dr Kirsch so much I'd rather him than a different hosp. Bergan has since upgraded and is much nicer and was amazing and very caring when I lost baby 7.
About Dr. Daniel Kirsch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirsch accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
