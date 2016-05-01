See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Westminster, MD
Dr. Daniel Kirsch, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Kirsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kirsch works at CARROLL HOSPITAL CENTER in Westminster, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carroll Hospital Center
    200 Memorial Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 848-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Fetal Ultrasound

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 01, 2016
    Dr Kirsch is very personable. He's very caring and understanding. He is my OB and was through 6/7 pregnancies. With baby 2 I went to someone else to whom I didn't like so switched to someone else and hated her. I chose to try others bc I wasn't fond of Bergan but decided I loved Dr Kirsch so much I'd rather him than a different hosp. Bergan has since upgraded and is much nicer and was amazing and very caring when I lost baby 7.
    Teresa in Omaha, NE — May 01, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Kirsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578528550
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirsch accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirsch works at CARROLL HOSPITAL CENTER in Westminster, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kirsch’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

