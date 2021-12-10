Dr. Daniel King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel King, MD
Dr. Daniel King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Arthritis & Joint Center of Florida2328 Medico Ln, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 956-1501Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr King revised initial TKR from another surgeon. I saw him today for knee n joint pain. Was given injections , and Dr King took the time to find right spot. He actually really listens to me, and I trust his judgement. Wait time was perfect. Checked in and within half hour saw him n back on road. He is compassionate, empathetic, and proactive to avoid surgery. His staff is amazing and that’s more than a plus.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1831181346
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.