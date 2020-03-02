Dr. Kinderlehrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Park Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 668 S NEWPORT ST, Denver, CO 80224 Directions (303) 444-4877
Hospital Affiliations
- West Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinderlehrer?
I haven't visited Dr. Kinderlehrer since 1989. Now 2020, he is the best and most successful doctor I have had in my life for treating allergies and general conditions. I am now 87 years old. I attribute my health to his advice and care and for following many of his mother's and his recipes. My favorite recipe book is Smart Fish. Of late I have had a few troubles that have made me mindful of how long I have been good. I live in New Hampshire.
About Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629131974
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinderlehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinderlehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinderlehrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinderlehrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinderlehrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.