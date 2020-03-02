See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Park Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    668 S NEWPORT ST, Denver, CO 80224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 444-4877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Infection
Thyroid Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Viral Infection
Thyroid Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kinderlehrer?

Mar 02, 2020
I haven't visited Dr. Kinderlehrer since 1989. Now 2020, he is the best and most successful doctor I have had in my life for treating allergies and general conditions. I am now 87 years old. I attribute my health to his advice and care and for following many of his mother's and his recipes. My favorite recipe book is Smart Fish. Of late I have had a few troubles that have made me mindful of how long I have been good. I live in New Hampshire.
Valerie England — Mar 02, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kinderlehrer to family and friends

Dr. Kinderlehrer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kinderlehrer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD.

About Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629131974
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kinderlehrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kinderlehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinderlehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinderlehrer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinderlehrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinderlehrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Daniel Kinderlehrer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.