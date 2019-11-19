Overview

Dr. Daniel Kim, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Grandview Hospital And Medical Center



Dr. Kim works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and N Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.