See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

Pain Management
1.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Management, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Chicago, IL - M.D..

Dr. Kim works at Southern Nevada Pain Center in Henderson, NV with other offices in North Las Vegas, NV, Pahrump, NV and Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Kim DO Pllc
    2875 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-5550
  2. 2
    Southern Nevada Pain Center
    1703 Civic Center Dr Ste 1A, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-5550
  3. 3
    Southern Nevada Pain Center
    2340 E Calvada Blvd Ste 6, Pahrump, NV 89048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-5550
  4. 4
    Single Day Surgery Center
    6950 W Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Celiac Plexus Block
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Celiac Plexus Block
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?

    Mar 17, 2021
    I think he is great very kind and professional i would recommend him never will i really listen to reviews again. Excellent nice looking man and kind !
    Sandy Shoosmith — Mar 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Kim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kim to family and friends

    Dr. Kim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Kim, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588642581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Pain Management - University of Illinois At Chicago Chicago, IL
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Chicago, IL - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University Carbondale, IL - BA in Physiology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim speaks Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Kim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.