Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Management, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Chicago, IL - M.D..
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Andrew Kim DO Pllc2875 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 243-5550
-
2
Southern Nevada Pain Center1703 Civic Center Dr Ste 1A, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 243-5550
-
3
Southern Nevada Pain Center2340 E Calvada Blvd Ste 6, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (702) 243-5550
-
4
Single Day Surgery Center6950 W Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I think he is great very kind and professional i would recommend him never will i really listen to reviews again. Excellent nice looking man and kind !
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Pain Management
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1588642581
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Pain Management - University of Illinois At Chicago Chicago, IL
- Rush Medical College Chicago, IL - M.D.
- Southern Illinois University Carbondale, IL - BA in Physiology
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim speaks Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
