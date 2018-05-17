Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel B. Kim MD Inc.26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 585, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 645-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I could not be happier with my results from Dr Kim. He is a true surgical artist and after spending most of my career working in the surgery field I can attest that not all surgeons are as skilled as him. I had a brow lift and bleph and love my results.
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1538299771
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.