Overview

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Thyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.