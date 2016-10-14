Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kim is amazing. He is a very talented surgeon. I would recommend him to anyone & everyone
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1528042231
- Montefiore/Einstein College of Medicine
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Rutgers Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Thyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.