Overview

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palisades Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kim works at St Mary's Eye & Surgery Center in Palisades Park, NJ with other offices in Flushing, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.