Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palisades Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Saint Mary's Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC540 Bergen Blvd, Palisades Park, NJ 07650 Directions (201) 461-3970
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 661-3800
St. Mary's Eye & Surgery Center13633 37th Ave Ste 4C, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 661-3800
Union Square Eye Care LLC235 Park Ave S Fl 2, New York, NY 10003 Directions (718) 661-3800Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1477500866
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.