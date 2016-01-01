Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
4313I 49 Rd, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337) 942-2024
-
2
Lahaye Center Advanced Eye Care4313 I 49 S Service Rd, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337) 942-2024
-
3
Lahaye Center for Advanced Eye Care At Lafayette201 Rue Iberville Ste 800, Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 235-2149
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346349727
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Astigmatism, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.