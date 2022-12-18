Overview

Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.