Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Mischer Neuroscience Associates6400 Fannin St Ste 2150, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Less than two weeks after a minimally invasive spinal decompression surgery I am walking and feeling better. Dr. Daniel H. Kim is not only a highly skilled neurosurgeon, but one who truly cares about his patients. At my first visit, he fully explained my condition, the proposed surgery, the reason for a minimally invasive one, as well as the risks and benefits. He listened carefully and addressed all of my questions and concerns. The day after my outpatient surgery, he called me to check on my recovery and encouraged me to call if I had any questions and concerns.
About Dr. Daniel Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Fla/U Fla Med Ctr
- LSU Medical School
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
253 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.