Dr. Daniel Kim, DO
Dr. Daniel Kim, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Midwestern University - AZCOM and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Community Osteopathic and UPMC Harrisburg.
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania450 Powers Ave Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 761-5530
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania112 Sipe Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036 Directions (717) 761-5530
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania3399 Trindle Rd Fl 1, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-5530
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania250 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Directions (717) 761-5530
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Community Osteopathic
- UPMC Harrisburg
Dr Kim replaced both of my hips this year. Doing wonderful because he did an excellent job. His staff is great and very helpful. I have recommended him to 3 other people so far. When my knees need to be replaced, he will be the only one to do them. THANK YOU. It is good to get my full mobility back, and be able to do all the things I thought were lost.
About Dr. Daniel Kim, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1124469788
- The Core Institute / Adult Reconstructive Surgery
- UPMC Pinnacle / Orthopedic Surgery
- Midwestern University - AZCOM
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
