Dr. Daniel Kiddy, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Kiddy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Dr. Bradley Hughes6739 W Cactus Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 374-7774
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Miss Dr Kiddy in O'FALLON, Mo. He was best foot Dr ever. I was one of his 1st patients. Happy to know he's in AZ. I'm soon to 75 and give him 5 stars.
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144214529
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Kiddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiddy accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiddy has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiddy.
