Overview

Dr. Daniel Kiddy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Kiddy works at Dr. Bradley Hughes in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.