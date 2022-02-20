Dr. Khouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Khouri, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Khouri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khouri works at
Locations
Daniel Khouri MD1200 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 682-0574
Odessa Regional Medical Center520 E 6th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 688-8888
Midland Memorial Hospital400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 221-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
On February 18th had my first visit to Dr. Khouri for prostate concerns. I was apprehensive due to number of negative reviews, however I followed through with the appointment. I was truly impressed and it is not easy to impress me when it comes to most things including the medical profession. Dr. Khouri was timely, thorough, professional. He was detailed, informative, answered my questions and willingly volunteered information beyond what I inquired about. I have another appointment in one month and if the experience is disappointing I will post that. The staff was cheerful and helpful as well. I seriously doubt if I am the only person who has had such an experience with Dr. Khouri. As for me 5 Stars is seldom given in any of my reviews. Hats off to Dr. Daniel Khouri and his staff.
About Dr. Daniel Khouri, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407864531
Education & Certifications
- METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khouri has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khouri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khouri.
