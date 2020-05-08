Dr. Daniel Khera-McRackan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khera-McRackan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Khera-McRackan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Khera-McRackan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Locations
Associated Urologists of North Carolina, PA3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 758-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Needed a scope for Interstitial Cystitis. Dr Khera-McRackan was excellent. Considerate and also minimum pain and discomfort. Truly a top notch doc.
About Dr. Daniel Khera-McRackan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1689896219
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khera-McRackan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khera-McRackan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khera-McRackan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khera-McRackan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khera-McRackan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khera-McRackan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khera-McRackan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khera-McRackan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khera-McRackan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.