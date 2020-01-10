See All Ophthalmologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Daniel Kessler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Kessler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2720 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 576-6500
    Prohealth Physicians of Torrington
    333 Kennedy Dr, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 496-0799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2020
    I was impressed with the professionalism, caring and knowledge of the doctor and his entire staff prior to and after my eye surgery. I highly recommend this office.
    Kym Higgins — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Kessler, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952330391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

