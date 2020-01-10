Overview

Dr. Daniel Kessler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.