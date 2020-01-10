Dr. Daniel Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kessler, MD
Dr. Daniel Kessler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2720 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6500
Prohealth Physicians of Torrington333 Kennedy Dr, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-0799
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was impressed with the professionalism, caring and knowledge of the doctor and his entire staff prior to and after my eye surgery. I highly recommend this office.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952330391
- New York University School of Medicine
