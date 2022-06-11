Dr. Daniel Kessler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kessler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kessler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Kessler works at
Locations
1
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 493-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Jacksonville Clinic1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 493-3333
3
Jacksonville Clinic & First Coast Cardiovascular Institute3900 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-3333
4
Bunnell206 Dr Carter Blvd, Bunnell, FL 32110 Directions (386) 445-2003
5
Hope for Tomorrow Mental Health Services LLC121 S Orange Ave Ste 1500, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 733-2215
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
First doctor I have had on Teladoc who took his time with me. He explained everything and explained the course of the disease. Super nice person
About Dr. Daniel Kessler, DO
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, German
- 1306003025
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Emory University
- Family Practice
