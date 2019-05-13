Dr. Daniel Kessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kessel, MD
Dr. Daniel Kessel, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamilton, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Med College
Dr. Kessel works at
Daniel S Kessel MD1700 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 890-2600
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
I was referred to Dr. Kessel by a co-worker and he is amazing!!!! He removed a mole off the edge of my nose without an issue. This same mole that another dermatologist . told me he couldn't do....
- Dermatology
- English, Greek, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- New York Med College
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Dr. Kessel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessel has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kessel speaks Greek, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessel.
