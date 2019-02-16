Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerlinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Dr. Kerlinsky works at
Locations
Integrative Psychosomatic Med7007 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste E3, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 884-0112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The first doctor who has really helped my son and a great believer in Craniosacral Therapy..so glad we were referred to him.
About Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1740381268
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Child Psychiatry Fellowship
- Ny And Presby H Westchester Division
- Charity Hospital New Orleans
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerlinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerlinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerlinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerlinsky has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerlinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerlinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerlinsky.
