See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Kerlinsky works at Kerlinsky Medical Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Psychosomatic Med
    7007 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste E3, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 884-0112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Herbal Medicine Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Meditation Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kerlinsky?

    Feb 16, 2019
    The first doctor who has really helped my son and a great believer in Craniosacral Therapy..so glad we were referred to him.
    Albuquerque — Feb 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kerlinsky to family and friends

    Dr. Kerlinsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kerlinsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740381268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of New Mexico Child Psychiatry Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny And Presby H Westchester Division
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerlinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerlinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerlinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerlinsky works at Kerlinsky Medical Associates in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Kerlinsky’s profile.

    Dr. Kerlinsky has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerlinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerlinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerlinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerlinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerlinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Kerlinsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.