Dr. Daniel Kendall, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kendall, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Kendall works at
Locations
-
1
National Spine & Pain Centers - McLean1430 Spring Hill Rd Ste 103, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 738-4342
-
2
National Spine & Pain Centers1420 Spring Hill Rd Ste 210, McLean, VA 22102 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Kendall’s office in McLean several times. There has never been a time I was not greeted professionally and kindly. Dr. Kendall and his staff are extremely knowledgeable and together they helped me tremendously with my back issues. This time, with minimal wait time, Dr. Kendall was able to see me for a last minute emergent procedure. This was after seeing about 50 patients. First class Dr. and staff!
About Dr. Daniel Kendall, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1679541122
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran Med Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
